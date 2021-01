NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Aquarium of Niagara is offering buy one, get one for $7.16 admission pricing next weekend (Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend).

With every full-priced admission purchased, visitors can purchase a second ticket for $7.16.

The 716 Days promotion will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Saturday, Jan. 16 to Monday, Jan. 18.

Tickets must be booked online.