Aquarium of Niagara will offer virtual program to watch penguins “paint”

(WIVB) – The Aquarium of Niagara has several artists-in-residence- and they are covered in feathers.

The aquarium is offering a special virtual program to allow people to watch the penguins create artwork from the comfort of their own homes.

Aquarium staff will describe the penguins’ artistic process and take questions as the birds work.

Those who take the class will also receive a penguin-made piece of artwork.

The virtual sessions will be held at 1 p.m. July 14 and Aug. 14. The cost is $15 for members and $18 for non-members.

