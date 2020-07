NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The assistant manager of a Niagara Falls Arby’s says she was robbed at gunpoint.

Police say the robbery happened Thursday on Cedar Avenue.

The victim says she was walking from the Arby’s to Keybank to drop off money from the restaurant when a man pointed a gun at her, took the money, and ran off.

Niagara Falls Police are still looking for the suspect.