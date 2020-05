ARCADE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The community of Arcade and surrounding areas came together Saturday morning to honor the memory of a 50-year member of the Arcade Fire Department. Bill Landahl died Monday morning at 85.

Over 100 cars and nine area fire departments showed up for the parade, which moved through town and past the Landahl residence.

Vehicles had signs and posters hanging on their cars and the people inside tossed flowers and cars to Landahl’s family.

Photos and story courtesy Shannon King.