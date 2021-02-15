Area residents book appointments outside WNY for coronavirus vaccines

When it comes to getting the coronavirus vaccine, many area residents are looking outside the county lines for an appointment.

The search for a coronavirus vaccine has led Nancy Mueller and her friend Susan Carson all the way to Rochester at a state-run facility in April.

“I think it’s worth it, because Rochester is 45 minutes or so, away so I’m good with that,” said Mueller. “I’m retired now, fully retired now, fully retired and so I will take it as a positive, getting a a vaccine and taking a nice little ride.”

Like Mueller, Laura Ruszczyk also has a comorbidity and she’s traveling to Rochester for her vaccine.

“I actually had covid inAapril and I still use an inhaler daily when I exercise because my lungs messed up through the covid,” said Ruszczyk. “So, I know how bad it is.”