Area residents make their way down to Forest Lawn for Memorial Day despite event pandemic related cancellations

With dozens of events canceled across the region, because of the pandemic, this year’s Memorial Day is different from years past.

The event cancellation on Monday didn’t keep area residents from visiting places like Forest Lawn Cemetery to pay their respects.

“I think today, with everything that’s going on, there’s just a need for everybody to connect with each other. We’ve been zooming and chatting on text messages and Facebook, but it’s that interpersonal connection,” Stan Jennings marine corp veteran.

Jennings is a member of a group that ran from the naval park to the cemetery in honor of the holiday.

“A lot of people see us running down the street they’re happier. They beep the horn, they say hi, they say thank you, some people join us, we meet a few people on the way it just brings everybody back together and we’re safely apart,” he said.

Local veteran Suzanne Laba usually visits the cemetery every year and places flags at the graves of fallen soldiers.

“Even if we can’t place a flag at every grave site, you can still come out here and still pay the respect,” said Laba. “And you can even just take that moment to recognize, that even in this difficult time that we have a free country and we are allowed to be free because of all these lives. It’s just the right thing to do on Memorial Day.”