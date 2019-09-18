Armed robbery suspect caught, made ‘threatening’ YouTube videos

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A robbery suspect, deemed “armed and dangerous” by officials, is now in custody.

Brandon Burgess, 28 of Lyons, was apprehended around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning in Seneca County. Officials say he was found in a vehicle, and was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Burgess was wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in the town of Phelps Tuesday. Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson says Burgess was in possession of an “assault weapon.”

Burgess was identified by authorities in videos on YouTube where he was seen making threatening comments. Officials say the videos he posted made him a danger to himself and the community.

The manhunt spurred Lyons Central School District to close its schools Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

“I didn’t want the children and students walking home while we were doing these search operations,” said Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts on the decision to close schools in Lyons.

Officials say they do not believe any specific student or school location was targeted by Burgess.

Ontario County District Attorney James Ritts says charges are pending as officials are still in the preliminary portion of their investigation.

There was another person in the vehicle when Burgess was apprehended and they were taken into custody as well. That person has not yet been identified.

Authorities did not elaborate on a criminal record for Burgess, but did say he was “known to law enforcement.”

Burgess is scheduled to be arraigned in Ontario County Court Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.