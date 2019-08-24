Arrest made in hit-and-run that injured volunteer firefighter

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County Sheriff James R. Voutour announced an arrest has been made in a hit-and-run that hospitalized a volunteer firefighter.

35-year-old Matthew Hufnagel of Lockport has been arrested in connection with the August 18th hit-and-run. Hufnagel met with Sheriffs through an agreement with attorney. Following the interview with authorities he was taken into custody.

Hufnagel is charged with leaving the scene of a serious physical injury accident, disobeying a traffic control device and disobeying a police officer or flag person.

The Rapids Volunteer firefighter was released from the hospital on August 21st.

Hufnagal is scheduled to appear in Lockport Town Court on September 3rd for arraignment.