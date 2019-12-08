Art is a Gift at Burchfield Penny Art Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Dozens of local vendors showed off their wares at the “Art is a Gift” sale at the Burchfield Penny Art Center Sunday.

The special event featured more than 50 artists from across Western New York. Business owner Shawn Silverwood said business was booming over the two-day event and its the perfect place to find a holiday gift.

We have a lot of people who come every year because it’s such a nice event. It’s well-publicized. It’s just an opportunity to do some early holiday shopping and get unique gifts.”



Part of the money made at the event will help fund programs at the museum.