Artpark adds more films to drive-in series

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – Artpark is adding more feature films to its new drive-in series.

The venue is presenting the films on Tuesdays and Thursday nights throughout the summer as a safe alternative to large gatherings.

The films on Tuesday evenings feature films made for music fans as a nod to Artpark’s popular Tuesdays in the Park series.

Films shown on Thursdays appeal to general audiences.

Tickets are $25 per vehicle (up to 4 people per vehicle or walk-in group), which includes $8 admission and a $17 concession credit. VIP lot tickets are $35 (subject to availability). Tickets are advance sale only, please visit artpark.net or tickets.com to purchase online. Service fees apply for online orders. Call 716-754-4375 to purchase by phone Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or one hour before movie showtime if still available*.

The 1980’s classic The Goonies will be shown on August 13 at 7:30pm. T-MOBILE is sponsoring this Community Night screening and vehicle tickets are complimentary. Details on how to obtain tickets are available at www.artpark.net.