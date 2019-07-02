Artpark offering summer activities throughout July and August

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)– Artpark is hosting a variety of summer activities, aside from their concerts like Tuesday in the Park.
The park says many of the events they present are low-cost, including a family art workshop series, free outdoor concert series, art gallery events, outdoor movie nights, and more.
Below is a list of activities parkgoers can check out throughout July and August.
Free Family Saturdays will be held in July from Noon-4 p.m. in the Artpark Amphitheater.
- July 6 – Art of Transformation
- July 13 – Art of Fantasy
- July 20 – Art in Water
- July 27 – Art of the Game
2019 Music in the Woods
- July 7 – Buffalo Jazz Composer’s Workshop
- July 14 –Wayang Kulit Shadow Puppet Performance by Buffalo Gamelan Club
- July 28 – Buffalo Baroque Collective
- August 4 – Moshe Shulman Trio
- August 11 – Johannes Lindstead “Guitar of Fire”
- August 18 – Klang Par2 saxophone duo
2019 Sound Dance summer workshops
- July 1
- July 13
- July 27
2019 Free Family Movie Nights
- August 12 – The Tale of The Princess Kaguya
- August 26 – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
2019 Artpark Art Gallery
- Cynthia Pegado Artist Talk & Reception: July 26 from 6pm-8pm
- Kyla Kegler Artist Talk & Reception: August 23 from 6pm-8pm
For a full calendar of events and more information visit Artpark’s website.