Artpark offering summer activities throughout July and August

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)– Artpark is hosting a variety of summer activities, aside from their concerts like Tuesday in the Park.

The park says many of the events they present are low-cost, including a family art workshop series, free outdoor concert series, art gallery events, outdoor movie nights, and more.

Below is a list of activities parkgoers can check out throughout July and August.

Free Family Saturdays will be held in July from Noon-4 p.m. in the Artpark Amphitheater.

July 6 – Art of Transformation

July 13 – Art of Fantasy

July 20 – Art in Water

July 27 – Art of the Game

2019 Music in the Woods



July 7 – Buffalo Jazz Composer’s Workshop

July 14 –Wayang Kulit Shadow Puppet Performance by Buffalo Gamelan Club

July 28 – Buffalo Baroque Collective

August 4 – Moshe Shulman Trio

August 11 – Johannes Lindstead “Guitar of Fire”

August 18 – Klang Par2 saxophone duo

2019 Sound Dance summer workshops



July 1

July 13

July 27

2019 Free Family Movie Nights



August 12 – The Tale of The Princess Kaguya

August 26 – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

2019 Artpark Art Gallery



Cynthia Pegado Artist Talk & Reception: July 26 from 6pm-8pm

Kyla Kegler Artist Talk & Reception: August 23 from 6pm-8pm

For a full calendar of events and more information visit Artpark’s website.