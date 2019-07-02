Artpark offering summer activities throughout July and August

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Artpark

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)– Artpark is hosting a variety of summer activities, aside from their concerts like Tuesday in the Park.

The park says many of the events they present are low-cost, including a family art workshop series, free outdoor concert series, art gallery events, outdoor movie nights, and more.

Below is a list of activities parkgoers can check out throughout July and August.

Free Family Saturdays will be held in July from Noon-4 p.m. in the Artpark Amphitheater.

  • July 6 – Art of Transformation
  • July 13 – Art of Fantasy
  • July 20 – Art in Water
  • July 27 – Art of the Game

2019 Music in the Woods

  • July 7 – Buffalo Jazz Composer’s Workshop
  • July 14 –Wayang Kulit Shadow Puppet Performance by Buffalo Gamelan Club
  • July 28 – Buffalo Baroque Collective
  • August 4 – Moshe Shulman Trio
  • August 11 – Johannes Lindstead “Guitar of Fire”
  • August 18 – Klang Par2 saxophone duo

2019 Sound Dance summer workshops

  • July 1
  • July 13
  • July 27

2019 Free Family Movie Nights

  • August 12 – The Tale of The Princess Kaguya
  • August 26 – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

2019 Artpark Art Gallery

  • Cynthia Pegado Artist Talk & Reception: July 26 from 6pm-8pm
  • Kyla Kegler Artist Talk & Reception: August 23 from 6pm-8pm

For a full calendar of events and more information visit Artpark’s website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss