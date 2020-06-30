Artpark’s Strawberry Moon Festival performance postponed

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)- Artpark announced Monday that its Strawberry Moon Festival performance featuring the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra has been postponed to a new date to be announced for summer 2021.

As part of a new festival program, Artpark will host a special event to unveil the Native American Peace Garden: A reflection space for healing, celebrating, and tranquility on August 1 at 4 p.m.

The Peace Garden will be located in the Lower Park (South 4th Street entrance).



Artpark’s Strawberry Moon Festival celebrates the Native American traditions and culture that are deeply rooted in Artpark’s grounds and the surrounding region. The free event is open to the public and will adhere to current public health guidelines.