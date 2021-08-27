Arts Services, Inc. looks to remove financial barriers to arts and cultural organizations by offering Arts Access pass

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Since 2013, Arts Services Inc. has been making sure that all Western New Yorkers can enjoy the area’s rich arts and cultural scene – regardless of income.

The organization has opened registration for its Arts Access Pass for the 2021-2022 season. This season, ASI is partnering with over 30 local organizations, including the Aquarium of Niagara, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Albright-Knox Northland, the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, and more to offer free or reduced tickets to pass holders.

The pass is available to anyone in the area who receives income-based public assistance, including SNAP, WIC, TANF, and HEAP.

“It’s one thing to have a such a diverse and deep arts and cultural community here and so many things to do, but it’s another reality when you can’t access it or buy a ticket,” ASI executive director Jennifer Swan-Kilpatrick explained.

In addition to helping pass holders overcome the financial barrier, ASI can also provide transportation if needed.

“If someone can’t physically get there, we will make arrangements and make sure that they can get to the event as well,” Swan-Kilpatrick added.

The program is supported by the New York State Council on the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts, Fund for the Arts, and Erie County, as well as the Harry Chapin Foundation, M&T Bank, Wegmans, and The Conable Family Foundation Fund at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.

You can click here to register for the 2021-2022 season if you’re eligible – and you can also call 716-833- 3004, ext. 514, or email artsaccess@asiwny.org.

Applicants can also find a paper copy of the registration form by phone, or in-person at the Arts Services, Inc. Office in the Tri-Main Center (2495 Main St. Buffalo, suite 422).