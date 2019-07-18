As heat index climbs in Niagara County, how to keep cool

Temperatures are climbing in WNY.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for Niagara and Orleans counties starting at noon Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday, with heat indices reaching 110 degrees.

For those without air conditioning, or who have to be outside, it’s important to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

READ MORE | About the warning signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Staying hydrated is key- and Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton says you shouldn’t wait until you feel thirsty to start drinking water.

“Hydration is something people don’t take seriously enough,” Stapleton said. “A lot of people have to go to the emergency room because of a lack of adequate hydration.”

Cool or cold regular water is best for keeping hydrated, Stapleton said.

“Once you get to the point that you’re thirsty, you’re already dehydrated,” Stapleton said.

If you can’t stay inside, make sure your fluid levels are high before heading out, Stapleton said.

The very young and very old are particularly susceptible to heat-related illnesses, since their bodies don’t handle the heat and humidity like those of other ages.

There are several places in Niagara County established as cooling centers, where residents can sit in air conditioning.

Make sure to call before heading to a cooling center to be sure that they’re open.

Always call before you go to make sure the cooling center is open.

Adams Fire Co, 7113 Nash Rd, North Tonawanda, 14120, 716-243-2784

Barker Fire Co, 1660 Quaker Rd, Barker, 14012, 716-795-3011

Bergholz Fire Co, 2470 Niagara Rd, Niagara Falls, 14304, 716-731-484

Cambria Fire Co, 4631 Cambria Wilsom Rd, Lockport, 12094, 716-434-8948

Frontier Fire Co, 2176 Liberty Dr, Niagara Falls, 14304, 716-694-2880

Gasport Fire Co, 8412 State St, POB 345, Gasport, 14067, 716-772-7751

Hartland Fire Co, 8945 Ridge Rd, Gasport, 14067, 716-735-3283

Lewiston #1 Fire Co, 7801 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Lewiston, 14092, 716-754-4487

Lewiston #2 Fire Co, 1695 Saunders Settlement Rd, Niagara Falls, 14304, 716-297-0050

Lockport (City) Fire Co, 1 Locks Plz, Lockport, 14094, 716-434-4626

Middleport Fire Co, 28 Main St, Middleport, 14105, 716-735-7872

Miller Hose Fire Co, 6161 Mckee St, Newfane, 14108, 716-778-7544

Niagara Active Fire Co, 6010 Lockport Rd, Niagara Falls, 14305, 716-298-8100

Niagara Falls Fire Prevention, 3115 Walnut St, Niagara Falls, 14302, 716-286-4725

North Tonawanda (City) Fire Co, 495 Zimmerman St, North Tonawanda, 14120, 716-693-2201

Olcott Fire Co, 1691 Lockport Olcott Rd, Olcott, 14126, 716-778-9252

Pekin Fire Co, 3024 Upper Mountain Rd, Sanborn, 14132, 716-731-4777

Ransomville Fire Co, 2521 Youngstown-Lockport Rd, Ransomville 14131, 716-791-4411

Rapids Fire Co, 7195 Plank Rd, Lockport, 14094, 716-434-4347

Saint Johnsburg Fire Co, 7165 Ward Rd, North Tonawanda, 14120, 716-693-3131

Sanborn Fire Co, 5811 Buffalo St, Sanborn, 14132, 716-731-4616

Shawnee Fire Co, 3747 Lockport Rd, Sanborn, 14132, 716-731-3666

South Lockport Fire Co, 5666 S Transit Rd, Lockport, 14094, 716-434-4626

Terry’s Corners Fire Co, 7801 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Gasport, 14067, 716-434-4800

Upper Mountain Fire Co, 839 Moyer Rd, Lewiston, 14092, 716-297-0330

Wendelville Fire Co, 7340 Campbell Blvd, North Tonawanda, 14120, 716-693-4747

Wilson Fire Co, 250 Young St, Wilson, 14172, 716-751-6038

Wolcottsville Fire Co, 6337 Wolcottsville, POB 189, Akron, 14001, 716-542-4422

Wrights Corners Fire Co, 4043 Lake Ave, Lockport, 14094, 716-433-2759

Youngstown Fire Co, 625 Third St, Youngstown, 14174, 716-745-3324

Outside the Niagara County area? Here’s a NYSDOH list of cooling centers in NYS counties.

Pools and splash pads are also a good way to keep cool. The City of Niagara Falls will have extended hours at the Center Court, D’Amelio Park, 91st Street pools and the Hyde Park splash pad from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Pool hours will also be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Center Court pool and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 91st Street pool on Saturday.

The John Duke Senior Center will also offer extended cooling hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

“We recommend that if you are really hot and need to cool off, go to a shelter and drink lots of water ,” John Caso, Niagara Falls director of Parks and Public Works for Niagara Falls said.

Here are some other spots to beat the heat in Niagara County:

Lockport Community Pool (Outwater Park) – (716) 433-1267

Splash pad at Krull Park, Olcott