As heat index climbs in Niagara County, how to keep cool

Temperatures are climbing in WNY.
An excessive heat warning is in effect for Niagara and Orleans counties starting at noon Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday, with heat indices reaching 110 degrees.
For those without air conditioning, or who have to be outside, it’s important to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
READ MORE | About the warning signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
Staying hydrated is key- and Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton says you shouldn’t wait until you feel thirsty to start drinking water.
“Hydration is something people don’t take seriously enough,” Stapleton said. “A lot of people have to go to the emergency room because of a lack of adequate hydration.”
Cool or cold regular water is best for keeping hydrated, Stapleton said.
“Once you get to the point that you’re thirsty, you’re already dehydrated,” Stapleton said.
If you can’t stay inside, make sure your fluid levels are high before heading out, Stapleton said.
The very young and very old are particularly susceptible to heat-related illnesses, since their bodies don’t handle the heat and humidity like those of other ages.
There are several places in Niagara County established as cooling centers, where residents can sit in air conditioning.
Make sure to call before heading to a cooling center to be sure that they’re open.
Always call before you go to make sure the cooling center is open.
- Adams Fire Co, 7113 Nash Rd, North Tonawanda, 14120, 716-243-2784
- Barker Fire Co, 1660 Quaker Rd, Barker, 14012, 716-795-3011
- Bergholz Fire Co, 2470 Niagara Rd, Niagara Falls, 14304, 716-731-484
- Cambria Fire Co, 4631 Cambria Wilsom Rd, Lockport, 12094, 716-434-8948
- Frontier Fire Co, 2176 Liberty Dr, Niagara Falls, 14304, 716-694-2880
- Gasport Fire Co, 8412 State St, POB 345, Gasport, 14067, 716-772-7751
- Hartland Fire Co, 8945 Ridge Rd, Gasport, 14067, 716-735-3283
- Lewiston #1 Fire Co, 7801 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Lewiston, 14092, 716-754-4487
- Lewiston #2 Fire Co, 1695 Saunders Settlement Rd, Niagara Falls, 14304, 716-297-0050
- Lockport (City) Fire Co, 1 Locks Plz, Lockport, 14094, 716-434-4626
- Middleport Fire Co, 28 Main St, Middleport, 14105, 716-735-7872
- Miller Hose Fire Co, 6161 Mckee St, Newfane, 14108, 716-778-7544
- Niagara Active Fire Co, 6010 Lockport Rd, Niagara Falls, 14305, 716-298-8100
- Niagara Falls Fire Prevention, 3115 Walnut St, Niagara Falls, 14302, 716-286-4725
- North Tonawanda (City) Fire Co, 495 Zimmerman St, North Tonawanda, 14120, 716-693-2201
- Olcott Fire Co, 1691 Lockport Olcott Rd, Olcott, 14126, 716-778-9252
- Pekin Fire Co, 3024 Upper Mountain Rd, Sanborn, 14132, 716-731-4777
- Ransomville Fire Co, 2521 Youngstown-Lockport Rd, Ransomville 14131, 716-791-4411
- Rapids Fire Co, 7195 Plank Rd, Lockport, 14094, 716-434-4347
- Saint Johnsburg Fire Co, 7165 Ward Rd, North Tonawanda, 14120, 716-693-3131
- Sanborn Fire Co, 5811 Buffalo St, Sanborn, 14132, 716-731-4616
- Shawnee Fire Co, 3747 Lockport Rd, Sanborn, 14132, 716-731-3666
- South Lockport Fire Co, 5666 S Transit Rd, Lockport, 14094, 716-434-4626
- Terry’s Corners Fire Co, 7801 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Gasport, 14067, 716-434-4800
- Upper Mountain Fire Co, 839 Moyer Rd, Lewiston, 14092, 716-297-0330
- Wendelville Fire Co, 7340 Campbell Blvd, North Tonawanda, 14120, 716-693-4747
- Wilson Fire Co, 250 Young St, Wilson, 14172, 716-751-6038
- Wolcottsville Fire Co, 6337 Wolcottsville, POB 189, Akron, 14001, 716-542-4422
- Wrights Corners Fire Co, 4043 Lake Ave, Lockport, 14094, 716-433-2759
- Youngstown Fire Co, 625 Third St, Youngstown, 14174, 716-745-3324
Outside the Niagara County area? Here’s a NYSDOH list of cooling centers in NYS counties.
Pools and splash pads are also a good way to keep cool. The City of Niagara Falls will have extended hours at the Center Court, D’Amelio Park, 91st Street pools and the Hyde Park splash pad from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Pool hours will also be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Center Court pool and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 91st Street pool on Saturday.
The John Duke Senior Center will also offer extended cooling hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
“We recommend that if you are really hot and need to cool off, go to a shelter and drink lots of water ,” John Caso, Niagara Falls director of Parks and Public Works for Niagara Falls said.
Here are some other spots to beat the heat in Niagara County:
Lockport Community Pool (Outwater Park) – (716) 433-1267
Splash pad at Krull Park, Olcott