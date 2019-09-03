As kids return to school, Upstate New York Poison Center issues reminder about poisoning

As students head back to school, the Upstate New York Poison Center is issuing a reminder about poisoning.

According to the center, in the 2018 to 2019 school year, there were 5,514 poisoning cases- intentional and unintentional- in children and teens aged six to 19. Most poisoning cases for school aged children came from medicines.

“New routines can mean new distractions which could result in an accidental or intentional poisoning,” a press release from the Poison Center said.

The top 5 poisonings during the 2018-2019 school year were:

1. Over-the-counter pain medicine (i.e. – acetaminophen, ibuprofen, naproxen)

2. Antidepressants

3. Antihistamines

4. Cosmetics/personal care products (i.e. – makeup, hand sanitizers, perfume)

5. Stimulants & street drugs

In case of a poisoning or for information, call the Upstate New York Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.