AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a new report, the United States Department of Agriculture says we can expect to see the cost of groceries increase once again. This comes in addition to the sticker shock many Americans have experienced so far in 2022.

The USDA estimates grocery prices could go up between five to six percent this year.

Representatives from Tops Friendly Markets say there are plenty of ways to cut down on your grocery bill every week.

Utilizing the gas points program can save money at the pump and the register. For every dollar spent at a Tops location, a point is earned. 100 points get ten cents off a gallon of gas.

Flashfood gives shoppers up to 60 percent off food that is about to expire. Not only will it save money but it also keeps food out of landfills.

Young at Heart Days gives seniors 60 and older six percent off their grocery and pharmacy bills.

E-Coupons and paper coupons are an easy way to save at the register.