As WNY gets closer to Phase 3 of reopening, a local eyelash extension salon gets ready to get back to business

(WIVB) – Western New York is set to enter Phase Three of reopening on Tuesday.

Phase Three allows for indoor dining, as well as personal services such as spas, tattoo shops, and eye lash extension services.

Julie Maggio, owner of Lux and Lavish, an eyelash extension business in Williamsville, says she’s looking forward to getting back to work and seeing her clients again.

“It’s tough to feel like you don’t really have much going on, or you don’t really know when and you’re at the mercy of the state to reopen your business and you’ve worked so hard to open business,” Maggio said. “So I am very very very excited and I know that our clients are very safe here because of the standards that we’re held to on a daily basis along with implementing some new tactics.”

Customers will be required to wear masks, and Maggio will be taking their temperatures as well.

She will also be limiting the number of clients that can book eyelash extensions or microblading appointments per day, and she and her workers will be wearing face shields and coverings during their entire shift. She will also be wearing gloves.

Workers will be tested often for COVID-19, and clients will also have to sign a waiver acknowledging it’s an elective service.

Maggio says she won’t begin taking clients until Wednesday.