(WIVB) — There’s an asteroid headed for Earth, but scientists say the massive space rock is actually nothing to worry about.

Its name is Asteroid 2006QQ23, and it’s larger than the Empire State Building, but it’s not expected to hit us.

The asteroid, which is nearly five million miles away, will zoom past Earth next Saturday.

The cosmic fly-by is a fairly common occurrence.

Researchers at NASA say asteroids similar in size pass by Earth about half a dozen times each year.