At “Death Cafe Buffalo” events, drink tea, eat cake, discuss death

(WIVB) – Death is an inevitable part of life- but it remains a tough topic for many to talk about.

That’s why Death Cafe Buffalo was created.

During these quarterly events put on by Threshold Society of WNY, people from all backgrounds are invited to gather together to have an open discussion about death over tea and cake.

“We’re hoping we can cultivate a sense of gratitude for life, and the time we do have here,” Morgan Dunbar, co-founder of Threshold Society WNY said.

Dunbar and her husband, MacNore Cameron, held the area’s first Death Cafe in 2018 following the death of their son Kali two years prior.

“We shared that experience of the passing of our son,” Cameron said. “It was very therapeutic for us and I think for others.”

Shortly after, the couple formed their non-profit Threshold Society of WNY, which provides community workshops, speakers, resources, and other events on the topic of death.

“It’s our way of trying to engage the community in what we know is life’s only guarantee,” Dunbar said. “We’re all going to reach that space, and we need to have a safe space to talk about it, to take the stigma away as much as possible.”

Threshold Society runs a “Flowers for Hospice” program, which collects arranged flowers from weddings and memorial services. The flowers are then arranged into smaller bundles and taken to local hospices and nursing homes.

“It’s a calming effect and a comfort to those at the end of their life,” Dunbar said.

In their son’s honor, Cameron and Dunbar both became certified end-of-life companions and transition support persons, also known as death doulas. They help people at the end of their lives in places like hospitals, hospices, and their own homes.

Cameron, a massage therapist by trade, says that touch is one of the last feelings to go.

“To be able to be there for someone at the end of their life, to give them a therapeutic touch, it’s very beneficial for them,” he added.

Death Cafes are an international event. The first one was held in England in 2011, in a basement because “it was such a taboo subject that nobody wanted to host the cafe in a public space,” Dunbar said.

Since then, the events have branched off into over 60 countries.

Dunbar said that the Death Cafe Buffalo events have had a great response. “People seem hungry to engage with the topic,” she said. “There’s no space made for the discussion and the feelings surrounding death, dying, grief in our culture, but we create a safe space.”

The next scheduled Death Cafe Buffalo is 7 p.m., Jan. 29 (Wednesday) at The Chapel behind Trinity Episcopal Church, 371 Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.

All Death Cafe Buffalo events are free and open to the public.

If you’re interested in getting involved with Threshold Society of WNY or arranging to have flowers from an event donated to Flowers for Hospice, click here.