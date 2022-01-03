At home Covid testing kits are flying off the shelves at local pharmacies; Where to find them and how to report results to Erie County

(NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. ) — Take a scroll through any major pharmacy’s website and you may find they’re all out of at home Covid test kits.

And, even though many local pharmacies either ran out of test kits over the holiday break or have a low supply, there are a few who have test kits in stock. The Wurlitzer Family Pharmacy in North Tonawanda and Blackrock Pharmacy were restocked with kits on Monday.

“It’s a very high demand,” said Rachel Rosman Pharmacist at Wurlitzer Family Pharmacy. “Usually, we’re getting calls all day long. We ran out last week, because when we did get a shipment in we had a lot of people come in and buy a lot of them. We pretty much sold out the same day.”

If demand continues pricing may become an issue.

“I’m fearful that we may be reaching a choke point where it may be difficult, going forward, to be able to get access to more,” said Bradley Arthur managing partner Blackrock Pharmacy. “The pricing is changing almost daily. I’m very sensitive to making sure these prices are reasonable and available to our patients.”

If you are able to get a home testing kit, you can report the results to Erie County on their website. Also, the Erie County Health Department, has started shifting some of the contact tracing burden to those who test positive. They’re asking folks to inform their close contacts of their positive tests.

Report your home test results to Erie County http://www.erie.gov/hometestreport.