6 officers shot in “active and ongoing” situation in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS)– At least six officers were shot Wednesday in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga area, authorities said. Police spokesperson Eric Gripp said the officers were transported to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

Gripp said the shooting was still active and urged residents to avoid the area.

A male suspect was believed to be barricaded inside a building as gunshots were fired at officers, CBS Philadelphia reported.

Police were first called to the scene around 5 p.m. for narcotics activity, Captain Sekou Kinebrew told CBS Philadelphia.

At least two officers were shot in the arm. It’s unclear where the other officers were shot, CBS Philadelphia reported. Several of the officers were taken to Temple University Hospital. The university said the Health Sciences Center has been placed on lockdown.

“Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding,” the university tweeted.

Police asked news helicopters to avoid the area, tweeting that they were hindering police activity.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.