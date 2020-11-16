ATF is offering up to $5,000 reward for information on assault on Rochester firefighter

(WIVB) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering up to $5,000 as a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person who assaulted an on-duty Rochester firefighter in May.

The firefighter was assaulted on May 30.

The ATF is also looking for information on the individual’s involvement in arsons in the City of Rochester on the same day.

Anyone with information can contact ATF at 1‐888‐ATF‐TIPS (888‐283‐8477) or the Rochester Police Department’s tip line at 518‐423‐9300.

You can also contact the ATF at ATFTips@atf.gov or through the ReportIt® app, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

All tips will remain confidential.