BUFFALO N.Y (WIVB) — An artist from Atlanta, Georgia is helping our community heal with his work, honoring “The Buffalo Ten.”

“It’s a way to bring some hope to the families and create a way for their lives to be celebrated, instead of the way that they died being the focal point,” said John-Paul Moore of JP Designs Art.

John-Paul Moore lives nearly 900 miles from Buffalo but his portraits have not only reached our community, they’ve been shared all over the world.

When he saw this tragedy unfold, he turned his pain into purpose. The graphic designer created a portraits honoring each of the ten victims killed in the Tops mass shooting.

He’s captured each of their smiles, their eyes, — even their personalities through his work.

Moore feels touched people have used his portraits in our local vigils, video montages and celebrations of the victims’ lives. He’s asked for nothing in return, saying it’s the least he can do to give these families a sense of peace.

“One of the organizers of the candle light vigil reached out to me and asked if it was okay that she printed them and it definitely made an impact on me when she let me know the families loved them,” said Moore. “It brought them some hope and they were actually taking them home with them.”

His art honoring the victims has been seen as far as Asia. While this worldwide unity and support help the healing process, Moore says policy change is long overdue and needed to prevent another tragedy.

In the future, Moore hopes to create a fundraiser for victims’ families.