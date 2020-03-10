Attention Bills Mafia: WNY adventure travel agency is offering Bills away game packages

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Last football season, Bills fans took over Nashville during the team’s away game versus the Titans.

Then they hit Dallas for the Thanksgiving game against the Cowboys.

In December, Bills fans flocked to Boston on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Ahead of the upcoming Bills season, a WNY travel adventure agency is putting together special Bills away game packages for fans who want to cheer on their team in different U.S. cities.

Stephanie Zarbo, who runs We Must Dash Travel Adventures with her husband Brandon, likened out-of-town Bills games to “field trips” for fans.

“I think it’s a unique way to be a Bills fan,” Stephanie said. “You get to go to all of these different cities and see other Bills fans, party in other places and interact with people.”

We Must Dash has packages for four away games in the upcoming Bills season: Las Vegas, Nashville, Miami, and Denver.

The packages include game tickets, accommodations, and transportation service for the airport and gameday.

They also include care packages with items like wristbands for discounts at local bars in the city, as well as a special shirt design from 26 Shirts for each destination.

“They’re going to do a special shirt design for each game,” Brandon explained. “Proceeds for each ticket we sell will go toward a local charity in that city- so when Bills Mafia comes to town, good things happen.”

The packages don’t include airfare, but We Must Dash also offers flight booking services.

We Must Dash has been organizing adventure travel trips for the past three years, to destinations like Costa Rica, Thailand, and Bali.

The Zarbos serve as tour guides as well as travel agents for the trip.

“Last year, we saw the popularity of all the away games- everybody there, supporting the team- and we wanted to offer an easy, affordable package for Bills fans to get to these destinations,” Stephanie said.

The packages will include information about the area, such as things to do and places to eat and drink.

“We want Bills fans to feel like they’re going on a little mini-getaway,” Stephanie added.

Packages for each destination are currently limited. Packages range in price (per person, based on four people to a room) from $349.99 for Miami to $539.99 for Las Vegas.

Dates for the Bills 2020 season haven’t been announced yet- they’ll likely be out mid-April.

Click here for more information.



