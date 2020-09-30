Attorney for Sportsman’s Tavern: Judge has ruled in favor of music venue

(WIVB) – Attorney Paul Cambria says a judge has ruled in favor of his client, a Black Rock music venue, that the state’s prohibition on live music advertising is unconstitutional.

Cambria represents Sportman’s Tavern in a lawsuit against the State Liquor Authority.

In August, the New York State Liquor Authority issued rules that bars and restaurants were only allowed to have live music if it was “incidental,” but all “performances” would be banned, including ticketed events.

The guidance was part of the state’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Sportsman’s Tavern filed the lawsuit in August.

The SLA released the following statement Wednesday night, saying: “We are considering all options, including filing for an immediate stay and appeal. Remember: we are still in the midst of a global pandemic, and with the threat of clusters around the state and cases surging across the country, preventing mass gatherings remains one of the best public health tools in our toolbox.”

They clarified that the order in the case only applies to the Sportsmans Tavern, not the entire state.