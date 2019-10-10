Donations raised for teen survivor of Watertown fire were spent by relatives, Attorney General says

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nearly seven months after fire ripped through her Watertown home, the lone survivor is saying she has yet to see any of the money raised on her behalf.

According to court papers, Hailey Bodah’s relatives raised more than $100,000 for the teen through a GoFundMe page and community fundraisers.

However, a court action filed this week states that those relatives never gave Bodah over $70,000 of what was raised, using it to buy furniture and appliances instead.

The fire killed Bodah’s father and her four sisters.

The Attorney General’s Office is leading the investigation.