Attorneys for former Rep. Chris Collins request his prison sentence be changed to supervised release due to COVID-19

FILE – In this Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters as he leaves the courthouse after a pretrial hearing in his insider-trading case, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(WIVB) – Attorneys for former Rep. Chris Collins is asking for his prison sentence to be changed to supervised release with home confinement due to concerns about COVID-19 in prisons.

They are also asking that his report date for his sentence be moved back to Dec. 8. He’s currently scheduled to report to prison on Oct. 13.

In January, Collins was sentenced to 26 months in a federal prison in Pensacola, Fla. as a result of his guilty plea on inside trading charges.

Collins’ attorneys stated in their request to the court that Collins is at high risk to suffer life-threatening consequences if he catches COVID-19.

“Prisons remain a particularly dangerous place for those at high risk of mortality from a

COVID-19 infection,” their submission reads. “At the time of Mr. Collins’ sentencing in January, the pandemic was unforeseen. Changed circumstances have been swift and calamitous.”

The U.S. Attorney’s office in NYC had no comment Thursday night.