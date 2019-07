GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York’s Comptroller says the state’s new welcome centers cost taxpayers $12 million more than planned.

One of these welcome centers is on Grand Island.

The audit revealed that the state Department of Transportation (DOT) underestimated the construction costs.

Transportation officials are disputing the report, and they say one of the auditors has been charged with stalking a DOT worker.