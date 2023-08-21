NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — This is your chance to become America’s idol. American Idol has announced that its New York auditions begin Wednesday, Aug. 23, and registration is now open.

This year, American Idol is changing the game a bit for Season 7, making it easier for anyone to easily audition with virtual auditions.

New Yorkers can audition in a variety of ways, including the following:

Posting a Social Media Audition Video to your preferred social media platform (Instagram, Facebook, TikTok or Twitter)

Uploading an audition video to the American Idol® Online Audition portal

Virtually attending one of American Idol’s “Idol Across America” video chat, virtual auditions via Zoom (the “Virtual Auditions”)

Courtesy of American Idol Courtesy of American Idol

To audition, you must be 15 years old or older, born on or between June 2, 1994 and Feb. 15, 2009. If you were born before or after this window, you are not eligible to participate in season 7 of American Idol.

Those who make it to the competition portion of the program need to be available in December 2023 and “must be able to demonstrate to the satisfaction of Producer that you do not have any contractual arrangement that would prohibit you from fully participating in the show and/or entering into any contracts required by Producer or any of the other Program Entities (as defined below), including, but not limited to, an exclusive recording contract, merchandising contract, a live and/or global touring agreement, a music publishing or songwriting agreement and an exclusive management contract,” stated IDOL.

According to IDOL, registration doesn’t guarantee the opportunity to audition but all up-to-date registration times and other important information can be found on IDOL’s website.

If you’re virtually auditioning, IDOL asks you do it in front of a wall or plain background with no decorations. You should also be prepared to sing a song of your choice either a cappella or with your own instrument of choice.

“You should be prepared to sing at least two or possibly three songs. If you are called back to audition further, you may be asked again to sing two songs a cappella, one of which may or may not be from a list that will be provided to you by the Producer at that time. The other song, if requested by Producer, may be a song of your choice. All rules and procedures are subject to change at Producer’s sole and absolute discretion,” stated IDOL.

Further information can be found on online at IDOL’s frequently asked questions and general information page.

IDOL will return to ABC in Spring 2024.