Audubon Nature Center’s Wild 5K run goes partially virtual

(WIVB) – The Audubon Nature Center’s “Wild 5K Run” is still happening this year- with some changes.

The course is set up throughout the trails at Audubon near Jamestown- but instead of being open for just one day, it’s open for a week.

Runners and walkers can complete the course anytime during the day from now to next Sunday.

You can run the course and submit one time.

All proceeds from the race will go to support a variety of programs offered at Audubon.

If interested, you must register online. The winning times will be announced July 27.