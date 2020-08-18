August 18: The 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which enshrined women’s voting rights

(CNN) — Tuesday marks a very special and important anniversary in the U.S.: 100 years since women got the right to vote. The Constitution’s 19th Amendment was ratified on August 18, 1920.

The House of Representatives and Senate had approved the amendment the previous year, sending it to the 48 states for ratification. Three-fourths of states had to ratify it to make it part of the Constitution, and the last one needed to do so was Tennessee.

The push for women’s suffrage had been underway for decades, starting in the mid-19th-century. Generations of women’s suffrage advocates marched, lobbied, and practiced civil disobedience to get women the right to vote. Their long, brave fight for change culminated in the drafting, passage, and ratification of the 19th amendment.

Although the amendment granted women the right to vote, Black women continued to face many barriers preventing them from exercising their civic duties. In honor of these struggles, the New York Times is presenting a digital play on Tuesday at 7 p.m. called “Finish the Fight!” An adaptation of a forthcoming book with the same name, the play aims to celebrate unsung heroes of the women’s suffrage movement.