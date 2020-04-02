Aurora Theatre hosting marquee message contest

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Aurora Theatre may not be showing movies right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the theatre is still entertaining Western New Yorkers.

Earlier this month, the theater changed its marquee to say “Now Showing Nothing, Starring Nobody”. The sign got a huge reaction on social media.

Now, the theater is having a contest for a new marquee message. Eight top submitted messages have been selected, and the public can now vote for their favorite on The Aurora Theatre’s website and Facebook page.