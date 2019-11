BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Friday night.

Authorities say the robbery occurred at an AutoZone store at 1608 Main St. 8:45 p.m. Friday in Buffalo.

Two armed men entered the store and took an entire cash register at gunpoint before fleeing.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.