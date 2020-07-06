Average price of gas goes up in NY, and across US

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a woman pumps gas at a convenience store in Pittsburgh. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, March 15, 2020, that gas prices could continue to fall as demand shrinks amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The price of gas is up in New York and across the nation, on average.

New York’s average of $2.25 per gallon is a bit higher than the national average of $2.18. Both prices went up one cent since last week.

Still, New York’s average is much lower than it was a year ago, when it was $2.88. The national average is much lower, too; 58 cents lower.

Here’s a breakdown of different parts of upstate New York:

Batavia – $2.25 (up 4 cents since last week)

Buffalo – $2.19 (no change since last week)

Ithaca – $2.15 (down one cent since last week)

Rochester – $2.21 (no change since last week)

Rome – $2.27 (no change since last week)

Syracuse – $2.15 (no change since last week)

Watertown – $2.28 (up one cent since last week)

