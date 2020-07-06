Average price of gas goes up in NY, and across US

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The price of gas is up in New York and across the nation, on average.
New York’s average of $2.25 per gallon is a bit higher than the national average of $2.18. Both prices went up one cent since last week.
Still, New York’s average is much lower than it was a year ago, when it was $2.88. The national average is much lower, too; 58 cents lower.
Here’s a breakdown of different parts of upstate New York:
- Batavia – $2.25 (up 4 cents since last week)
- Buffalo – $2.19 (no change since last week)
- Ithaca – $2.15 (down one cent since last week)
- Rochester – $2.21 (no change since last week)
- Rome – $2.27 (no change since last week)
- Syracuse – $2.15 (no change since last week)
- Watertown – $2.28 (up one cent since last week)
