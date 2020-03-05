Avoca student killed in accident identified

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – Christopher ODell, an 18-year-old passenger in a vehicle accident on Wednesday, has died, according to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard.

According to Allard, deputies responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m. to Route 415 in Avoca.

Allard says a 17-year-old male was allegedly driving a 2006 Hyundai with three male passengers, ages 16, 17 and 18, inside.







ODell died while receiving medical treatment from a local medical provider. Family friends tell 18 News that ODell was a volunteer firefighter at the Wallace Fire Department, who responded to the scene.

A vigil is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the crash site.

A 16-year-old passenger is in critical, but stable condition in Rochester, and the driver and a second passenger were treated and released from a medical provider in Dansville.

The investigation into the crash is still underway.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the ODell family and the entire Avoca community who are grieving and working through this tragedy. Sheriff Allard thanks the Avoca Volunteer Fire Department, the Bath Volunteer Ambulance, Bath Volunteer Fire Department and the New York State Police for their assistance at the scene of this investigation. Sheriff Jim Allard

ODell was a student in the Avoca Central School District, who released the following statement.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear the news of yesterday’s car crash involving four Avoca students. Our thoughts are with their families, friends, and the members of our school community during this difficult time.” Avoca Central School District

This is a developing story so stick with 18 News for any developing information.