Baby girl born at 9:11 p.m. on 9/11 weighing 9 pounds 11 ounces in Tennessee

(CNN Newsource)- Every year on September 11 the entire nation pauses to remember one of the most horrific days in our nation’s history.

But for one family in Tennessee, this year they celebrated a miracle that day. A baby girl born this Wednesday on 9/11 at 9:11 pm weighing 9 pounds, 11 ounces.

Christina Brown hasn’t even lived a full day and already she’s got lots of people talking. Proud parents Cametrione and Justin Brown standing by her side, just hours after she made history at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown.

Cametrione was scheduled for a c-section. They got inside the delivery room around 8:55 p.M.

“Time was just rollin then all of a sudden we heard the ‘wah!’ and next thing you know they called it 9/11 and then they got on the table and all of a sudden, ‘oh my gosh! She weighs 9/11,'” said Brown.

Even the delivery doctor shocked by the numbers.

“The doctor is excited she’s like, ‘oh my god this is a 9/11, 9/11, 9/11 baby!'”

Rachel Laughlin, parent care coordinator: “Oh I’ve never seen it in 38 years. It’s very rare but very special. It just makes her an even more special little girl than she is.”

New life brought into this world on a day the nation felt such sadness and loss. As for mom, she’s doing great.For now, Christina is in the NICU.

She’s getting some extra oxygen after having some minor lung issues but her parents say she’ll be ok.

Christina should be home in a few days and there are some anxious brothers and sisters ready to spend time with her.

And here’s an interesting fact for you, Christina’s dad works for an area hospital in the ER and is part of a disaster response team.

