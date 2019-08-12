Baby Shark cereal coming to Sam’s Club this weekend

(KGET)- If Baby Shark hasn’t invaded your household just yet, Kellogg’s is making a cereal.

This Saturday Sam’s Club members will have an exclusive cereal available to them, Baby Shark cereal. The cereal will be offered in a two-pack box for about $6. Free samples will be available a week after it comes out on Aug. 24 at all Sam’s Club locations starting at 10 a.m.

The Baby Shark cereal will also make its way to select Walmart stores in a single pack in late September.

