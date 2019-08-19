Back to School Bus Safety

Believe it or not summer vacation is just about over. That means kids heading back to school and getting back on the bus. But before they do it’s a good time to get a refresher on the rules of the road and some safety tips from the experts at First Student.

Tips For Heading on to the Bus

Stand Back. Stay 10 giant steps away from the outside of the bus at all times. If you stand too close, the bus driver can’t see you. Wait for OK to Cross. Wait until your bus driver gives you the OK sign (or a Safety Dog thumbs up!) before crossing the street. Use the Handrail. Heavy backpacks and wet shoes are no match for the handrail.

Things Motorists Can Do To Keep Bus Riders Safe

Maintain a Safe Distance. School buses stop frequently. Stop for Stop Arms. Red flashing lights and an extended stop arm mean a child is entering or exiting the bus. Never Pass From Behind. Passing a stopped school bus from behind as it loads and unloads children is illegal in all 50 states.

First Student’s number one priority is the child’s safety. On the bus you can find security cameras, enhanced seat belts and a Child Checkmate — a program that ensures no child is left behind on the bus.

Bus drivers are always needed and training is available all year. For more information and tips head here.