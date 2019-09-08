Back to school means back to bed, local sleep doctor explains best routines for bedtime

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Now that the kids are back to school, there’s one important thing at home that could lead to more success in the classroom: sleep.

Dr. Alexander Gelfer, the director of the sleep lab at Sisters’ Hospital St. Joseph Campus, says the amount of sleep a child gets could drastically affect their studies.

He said kids between 6 and 13 years old need between 9 and 11 hours of sleep a night. Teenagers need 8 to 9 hours of sleep a night.

Dr. Gelfer said kids usually stop napping after five years old, but depending on the child, it may be a good idea to allow your child to take a 30 minute nap, or take quiet time, after getting home from school He warns, when kids get tired, many of them exhibit very active behavior.

“And sometimes excessive sleepiness can be interpreted as Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD),” he said. “Maybe the child doesn’t have enough sleep… that’s why he doesn’t enough attention.”

Also, if your child is snoring heavily, that may need to be addressed. Sleep apnea affects children too, not just adults.

Dr. Gelfer has an acronym he likes to use for sleep: TLC

T: Time. Keep your sleep schedule structured, and go to bed and wake up at the same time every night and morning.

L: Light. Make sure your room is dark when you’re falling asleep, and there are no lights that may be flashing and disturbing your sleep.

C: Consistency. Parents need to make sure they’re consistent with their rules before bed.

In regards to teenagers, talking to friends and interacting on social media is the worst activity to do before bed. Dr. Gelfer said that wakes up the brain. And when you’re on your phone, the blue light suppresses the production of Melatonin, which helps you fall asleep.

And for anyone, any age, definitely don’t eat a heavy meal before bed.

“To have a little bit of cereal, with a little bit of milk, a very light snack might be helpful for kids.”