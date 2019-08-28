Back to school shopping without breaking the bank

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Getting your family ready to head back to class can often cost a lot of money, but thanks to options like shopping at Goodwill, you can get ready for school without breaking the bank.

There are 12 stores in the Western New York area offering just about everything your kids need to start the school year off right.

“If you haven’t checked out Goodwill lately, you need to do it,” said Linda Maraszek, marketing and community relations manager for Goodwill of WNY.

For one thing, you can find amazing deals on clothes for your whole family.

“If you’re looking for infants and toddlers, it’s $2.09. And our older children’s clothes, size six to 18, are just $3.39,” Maraszek pointed out, adding that many items are half that price, thanks to the weekly colored tag deals. This week at the Clarence store, for example, any item with a yellow tag is 50% off. The tag color will change next Sunday.

And the savings are not just on clothes.

Goodwill offers a lot of backpacks, toys, and books, too. Many are new with tags still on them.

And, you can pick up bundles of school supplies at Goodwill, when they’re available. It all depends on what has been donated.

“We’ve gotten a lot of school supplies donated to us,” Maraszek said. “We mark them, tag them, and off they go onto the floor for sale.”

Every time you buy something from Goodwill, you’re doing good in the community. All of the proceeds from the sales help Goodwill continue its mission.

“When you buy something at Goodwill, you are helping someone prepare for a job, find a job, and keep it,” Maraszek said. “And so you’re supporting your family and someone else is also able to support their family.”

To find a Goodwill location near you, click here.