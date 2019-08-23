Back to School Supply Drive at Fashion Outlets

From the supplies to the clothes, back to school shopping can really add up.

“Unfortunately a lot of families struggle to make ends meet, paying their bills, everyday living costs,” said Tonya Royce, Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club Director of Operations.

That’s where the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA, Back to School Supply Drive comes in! “We need and will take anything and everything that someone is willing to donate,” said Meghan Ayers, Marketing Manager. “Crayons, pencils, paper, folders, book bags and also items you can get here at the mall. Socks belts t-shirts, sneakers.”

All proceeds go straight to the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club. Stop by Guest Services at Entrance 6 (next to Forever 21,) to donate. The drive runs through September 2nd.