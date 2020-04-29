Barbershops and Salons getting Covid-19 ready, for when the state gives the green light to open

Barbershops and salon owners have been very busy these past few weeks. They’ve been making some changes to their business practices, so that when they’re allowed to open, they can do it in a way where their employees and their customers are safe from Covid-19.

“We’re going to do everything we can to keep our staff healthy and everyone in there as safe as we can,” Michael Dinino owner of Architect for Men on Main Street in Buffalo, he’s been making changes to his business to protect against the coronavirus pandemic.

“All our seats are already six feet apart, at the reception desk we’re going to put plastic there, so that there’s no interaction face to face,” he said. “Behind the chairs, the types of things that we can do, normally, we wear gloves when we work, but we’ll also integrate the masks as well.”

When it comes to precautions, Charlene Minx has been taking some ideas from salons that have opened already in Atlanta Georgia. They’ll be using face masks, face shields and plastic barriers between stations.

There’s even a few changes that will take place when customers arrive at the shop.

“We’ll be taking everybody’s temperature when they enter the building,” she said. “We’ll be asking them a series of questions, if they’ve been sick, if they’ve been in contact with anybody who has had coronavirus.”