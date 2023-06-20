BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Barbers are taking a stand against discrimination through a new program called “Strands for Trans.”

This program allows barbershops and hair salons to signal they’re accepting of however a person wants their hair to be styled, regardless of sex or gender.

This is being done through digital registration and the display of a barber pole sticker bearing the colors of the trans flag — blue, pink and white.

“The barber pole is an iconic symbol for barbershops everywhere,” Strands for Trans’ website says. “Now, it can be a symbol for change. Inspired by the trans flag, the new design is a signal to trans people that they can feel safe, comfortable and welcome in your chairs.

The suggested minimum fee for registering on Strands for Trans’ website is $25, and businesses must acknowledge that their prices and options are gender-neutral.

“Haircuts are historically gendered: Salons for women. Barbershops for men,” Strands for Trans’ website says. “This leaves the trans community feeling uncomfortable, unwelcome, and unsure. Strands For Trans is bringing gays, straights, women, men, anyone, together to create more trans-friendly barbershops and hair salons.”

Currently, there are no registered businesses in the western New York area. To register your business, click or tap here.