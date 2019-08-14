BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – We are in the dog days of summer, and the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy is getting ready to celebrate our canine companions.

Bark in the Park returns to Delaware Park Saturday.

From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on August 17, big crowds of pooches and their people are expected to turn out for the second annual event.

“It’s really fun. It’s a great to come out, enjoy your Olmsted Parks, come out for a walk, while also learning a little bit more about dog etiquette in your Olmsted Parks system,” said Catie Stephenson, the director of development and communications for the Olmsted Parks Conservancy.

Saturday’s event will feature live music, K9 demonstrations, dozens of vendors, and contests. Categories for the dog parade contests include:

Owner look-alike

Best Dressed

Most “Olmsted Orange”

Curliest Tail

Most Buffalonian

Best Smile

Best Strut

The parade contest will be split into two events, at noon and 1 p.m. The competition will likely be fierce, if last year’s contest is any indication.

“I think the community embraces it. People in Buffalo get a little crazy over this kind of stuff, so it was a huge hit last year and we wanted to keep it going,” said Sarah Larkin, PR and Events Coordinator for the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy.

Bark in the Park is a celebration and a chance to promote healthy habits.

Univera Healthcare will be handing up light up arm bands to help encourage people to keep taking evening walks with their pooches.

“Summer is almost over even though we don’t want to admit it, and some of us tend to stop walking that after dinner walk with our pet or our kids,” said Olivia Belter, Community Affairs Director for Univera. “So we’re really going to try to encourage people to be safe while they’re walking and make sure they’re visible.”

There will be lots of other good giveaways, too, including gift bags for the first 200 people to arrive.

Click here for more information.