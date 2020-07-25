Barron Trump’s school will not fully reopen in the fall

(CBS NEWS) – The school attended by President Trump’s 14-year-old son Barron, St. Andrew’s Episcopal School, will not fully reopen in the fall, according to an announcement on its website.

At a coronavirus task force briefing on Wednesday, Mr. Trump said he had “no problem” with Barron and his grandchildren returning to school full-time as he pushes for schools nationwide to reopen full-time in the fall.

The St. Andrew’s website said the school has been preparing for either full-time distance learning or a hybrid model with students learning both on and off campus. The school said it is “hopeful that public health conditions will support our implementation of the hybrid model in the fall.” It also left open the possibility of continuing with distance learning implemented in March.

The final decision will come on August 10, weeks before the first day of school on September 8.

According to The New York Times, the The Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School of the Nation’s Capital, where Ivanka Trump’s children attend, has not made a decision yet for the fall.

Mr. Trump has been pushing for schools to reopen in the fall. He told CBS News’ Catherine Herridge earlier this month that schools are making a “terrible decision” if they decide to continue with distance learning in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I would tell parents and teachers that you should find yourself a new person whoever is in charge of that decision, because it’s a terrible decision,” Mr. Trump said. “Because children and parents are dying from that trauma, too. They’re dying because they can’t do what they’re doing. Mothers can’t go to work because all of a sudden they have to stay home and watch their child, and fathers.”

Late Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control posted new school reopening guidelines and a paper that argued schools should reopen in the fall, despite what the CDC described as “mixed evidence about whether returning to school results in increased transmission or outbreaks” of COVID-19.