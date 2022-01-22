Bars and restaurants along Chippewa street expect a busy Sunday during Bills playoff game

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Many local bars and restaurants will be packed with Bills fans watching every second of the playoff game between the Chiefs. Businesses downtown on Chippewa street are expecting a very busy Sunday.

“I think everyone downtown is going to be busy. Every bar and restaurant, not even downtown, but to the suburbs, everywhere is going to have people out enjoying the game,” said Tim Walton, who’s the manager at Bottoms UP. “I think being that it’s an away game, I think everyone wants a spot to watch the game.”

Places like Bottoms UP, Buffalo Tap House and SoHo are anticipating on serving plenty of Bills fans looking to watch the game.

“If it’s anything like it was last week it’ll be standing room only,” said Jay Manno, who owns SoHo. “You know great crowd, great vibe. Typical Buffalo fair, chicken wings beef on weck, keep it real Buffalo tomorrow.”

“It’s usually super packed for the games,” said Tara Clock, who bartends at Buffalo Tap House. “I mean the bar is usually full people are standing half the time because they’re cheering anyways so there’s plenty of seats for everyone and usually people stay after to hang out too so it’s always fun.”

Walton says when people are excited about the bills they’ll head out to local bars and restaurants to experience the fan atmosphere and get hyped for the game.

“To be able to open for the Bills games and you know people being excited about it makes it a little busier than normal more people are coming out and people are having fun now,,” he said. “It’s not just coming out and watching the Bills lose, we’re coming out and watching the bills win every week it’s finally something for people to get behind and be excited about.”