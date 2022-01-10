Bars and restaurants in WNY prepare for Saturday’s Bills playoff game

ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WIVB) – Local restaurants are preparing for a boom in business this Saturday as Bills fans look for places to go to watch the playoff game.

Mark Ebeling who owns Danny’s on Abbott road is expecting to serve fans before, during and after the game.

“Come in early because it’s going to be crazy. We’re getting a million reservations right now,” he said. “We’re going to start doing things at 10 in the morning. I think it’ll be insane, it’ll be crazy.”

Ebeling says businesses around the stadium are preparing for a busy day.

“Everybody benefits from it, all the businesses do and it’s nice. It’s a good feeling. We waited for it long enough. I’ve been here 23 years. Finally we’re getting winning seasons,” he said. “It’s good for the whole area, when the Bills win, everybody wins around here.”

The folks are Kettles, which is down the street from Highmark Stadium, are looking forward to the extra business.

“We are absolutely so excited. Everyone that has walked through these doors have been so pumped about the Bills and this last home Patriots game was one of our busiest nights as far as Bills games go,” said bartender Jessica Peacock. “Especially with such a hit that these businesses, especially small businesses that have taken the past couple years, that is what we need.”

It’s not just restaurants getting ready for a rush of customers, fans headed to The Bills Store in Orchard Park to get their hands on new Bills gear.

“I was looking for a championship hat, I knew I wouldn’t get it but I got a playoff hat,” said Buffalo Bills fan Ken Pastore. “Super excited. I lived through the Kelly era, was out here in the super cold December games. Can’t wait. Cannot wait.”

Officials from The Bills Store say they’re expected to have AFC East Champions gear by Wednesday.