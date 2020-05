(WIVB) – Bass Pro Shops will donate 6,000 face masks to ECMC Friday afternoon, part of the company’s founder’s efforts to get one million masks to first responders and healthcare workers at the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Founder Johnny Morris is personally donating one million FDA-approved ASTM Level 1 Procedure Face Masks,” a press release from Bass Pro Shops said Friday.

The donation is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.