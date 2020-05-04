Batavia announces hiring freeze, will cancel Memorial Day Parade, summer recreation program

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Batavia will freeze hiring and cancel its summer recreation program and Memorial Day Parade due to COVID-19.

The city is facing an estimated shortfall in revenue of $2.5 million, the city announced in a press release on Monday.

Additionally, city staff have been directed to make immediate spending reductions, freeze purchasing that can be deferred, City of Batavia manager Dr. Martin Moore said.

“These measures are only the first phase of plans to reduce spending amid projected revenue shortfalls,” Moore said. “As the year continues the City will need to be flexible and adjust the City’s operations to keep pace with revenue shortfalls.”

The open positions that will not be filled due to the hiring freeze include two part-time Yard Waste Attendants, a part-time Ordinance Enforcement Officer, a full-time Laborer, two full-time firefighters, multiple part-time summer recreation positions, and a full-time Youth Services Program Assistant.

Other cuts to programming and service are also likely to occur due to financial constraints and because of rules and regulations that must be followed to continue to keep residents safe, the press release states.

The summer recreation program won’t be able to happen due to the hiring freeze and spending reductions, and the Memorial Day parade had to be canceled due to social distancing guidelines.