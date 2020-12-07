Batavia City School District opts for full remote learning

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)– As coronavirus cases continue to rise across New York State, Batavia City School District has transitioned to full remote learning.

In a letter posted Saturday, school superintendent Anibal Soler, Jr. says the district will move to 100% virtual remote learning from now through the upcoming winter break. The district will reassess the situation prior to return on Monday, January 4th.

Solar lists the following issues that influenced the decision:

Our ongoing ability to staff in-person learning with certified staff members. Guidance regarding close contact and quarantining: we continue to have a large number of students and staff members unable to attend in-person learning and work because of the fact that educators/ district staff are not designated as essential employees under current New York State Department of Health guidance which forces them to quarantine even if they are not showing symptoms.

Despite the CDC reducing the number of days for quarantining to 7-10 days, the NYSDOH is still requiring a 14-day quarantining window.

Social gatherings are still occurring outside of school, which bring new positive cases into our school district.

The influx of parent and family requests that want to move their children from in-person hybrid learning to a 100% full virtual model.

Over this last week our number of total positive cases in our schools increased to 39 and the number of students and staff that have had to quarantine as a result was over 100 between our four school buildings.

“At a time where we should be focused on celebrating an upcoming winter break and spending time with our families, I know that this decision will impact many of you negatively and that is not my intent. Ultimately, my intent and one of my main responsibilities as your Superintendent, is to always protect the physical and mental health and safety of our students, staff and community.”

Solar says any form of in-person learning requires parents and guardians to fill out a consent form and only 483 (24%) of in-person learning families have given consent.

